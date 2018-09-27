Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows four in short outing
Odorizzi allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three over three innings in Wednesday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.
Odorizzi struggled with command, walking at least one batter in all four frames he pitched in en route to matching a season-high with the five walks. The Minnesota bats provided enough offense to bail him out of a loss, but it was still a disappointing finish to the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old finished the year with a career-high 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, along with 162:70 K:BB across 164.1 innings.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Delivers quality start in win over Tigers•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows just one hit in win•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes loss against Houston•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Tagged with loss vs. Indians•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows four runs in no-decision•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....