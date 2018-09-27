Odorizzi allowed four runs on six hits and five walks while striking out three over three innings in Wednesday's win over the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Odorizzi struggled with command, walking at least one batter in all four frames he pitched in en route to matching a season-high with the five walks. The Minnesota bats provided enough offense to bail him out of a loss, but it was still a disappointing finish to the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old finished the year with a career-high 4.49 ERA and 1.34 WHIP, along with 162:70 K:BB across 164.1 innings.