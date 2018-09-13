Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows just one hit in win
Odorizzi (6-10) got the win Wednesday, allowing one run on one hit and three walks while striking out five over 7.1 innings against the Yankees.
Odorizzi carried a no hitter into the eighth inning, allowing his first and only hit on an RBI double to Greg Bird against the final batter he'd face. Though he wasn't overpowering in terms of strikeouts, it was easily Odorizzi's best outing of the season and marked the first time he was able to work into the eighth inning all year. He'll sport a 4.41 ERA and 153:64 K:BB across 155 innings heading into Tuesday's start in Detroit.
