Odorizzi went five innings in the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits while delivering six strikeouts and one walk.

Odorizzi allowed six hits in five innings, all of them for extra bases. He gave up three doubles and three homers, including back-to-back solo shots from Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley to open the sixth, which subsequently ended his night. He hadn't allowed a hit through the first two innings, and didn't give up a run through four, but that ended with a two-run blast from Francisco Lindor in the fifth. Odorizzi is now 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21.1 innings for his new club. With the off day Thursday, Odorizzi may be in line to face his former team in Tampa for his next outing.