Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three home runs in loss
Odorizzi went five innings in the loss to Cleveland on Tuesday, allowing four runs on six hits while delivering six strikeouts and one walk.
Odorizzi allowed six hits in five innings, all of them for extra bases. He gave up three doubles and three homers, including back-to-back solo shots from Jose Ramirez and Michael Brantley to open the sixth, which subsequently ended his night. He hadn't allowed a hit through the first two innings, and didn't give up a run through four, but that ended with a two-run blast from Francisco Lindor in the fifth. Odorizzi is now 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 21.1 innings for his new club. With the off day Thursday, Odorizzi may be in line to face his former team in Tampa for his next outing.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grinds through six innings•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Pirates•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong in debut•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Opening Day•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Skipping Tuesday's start•
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...
-
Week 4 two-start pitcher rankings
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...