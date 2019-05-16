Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three runs in win
Odorizzi (6-2) allowed three runs on nine hits with three strikeouts and two walks across 5.1 innings during a victory against the Angels on Wednesday.
For the first time since April 22, Odorizzi gave up runs, snapping a streak of 22 straight scoreless innings. All three runs came via the long ball against Odorizzi -- it was the first time this year he's allowed more than one homer in a game. Although snapping the streak was disappointing, Odorizzi still improved to 6-2, and he owns a 2.63 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 46 strikeouts in 48 innings this year. His next scheduled start will be against these same Angels.
