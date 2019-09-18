Play

Odorizzi is slated to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

Odorizzi returns to the mound on his standard four days' rest, despite covering only two innings in his last appearance Friday against the Indians before thunderstorms in Cleveland resulted in the game's postponement. Since being blown up for a season-high nine runs July 24 versus the Yankees, Odorizzi has rebounded impressively. He's posted a 3.05 ERA and 54:15 K:BB in 44.1 innings over his last eight starts, racking up three more wins along the way.

