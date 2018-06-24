Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Blows up in second inning
Odorizzi fell to 3-5 on the season with a poor performance Saturday against the Rangers. He lasted just 1.2 innings and allowed six runs on six hits and a walk, striking out three.
Odorizzi started strong, retiring the side in order in the first inning, but the wheels came off in the second. He faced ten batters in the frame but couldn't get three outs and was pulled in favor of Matt Magill after allowing six runs. He's now allowed 22 earned runs in 20.1 innings over his last five starts, dropping his season ERA to a disappointing 4.97. The righty will try to get back on track Thursday against the White Sox.
