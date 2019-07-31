Odorizzi (12-5) picked up the win in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Marlins, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

After getting wrecked by the Yankees in his last outing, Odorizzi bounced back with a much stronger effort in Miami, throwing 103 pitches (68 strikes) before getting yanked one out shy of his seventh quality start of the year. The right-hander will take a 3.73 ERA and 113:37 K:BB through 108.2 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Royals.