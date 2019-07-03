Odorizzi was pulled from Tuesday's game versus the Athletics with a right middle finger blister, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi was visited by the athletic trainer after giving up a grand slam during the fourth inning Tuesday and exited the game after a couple more pitches. The severity of the issue is not yet known, but the Twins could play it safe and wait until after the All-Star break to give the 29-year-old his next start.