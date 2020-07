Odorizzi was held out of Sunday's intrasquad game due to mild upper back stiffness, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Odorizzi was able to play long toss Sunday, but the team will push him back at least one day while he deals with a minor back issue. Manager Rocco Baldelli didn't sound too concerned about the issue, but with Opening Day scheduled for Friday, it's unclear whether the right-hander will face any limitations to begin the year.