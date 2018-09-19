Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Delivers quality start in win over Tigers
Odorizzi (7-10) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk across 6.1 innings Tuesday to earn the win over the Tigers. He struck out six.
Odorizzi scattered baserunners well throughout the outing and wasn't scored upon on until the seventh inning, when he allowed a pair of singles before a two-run triple by Mikie Mahtook. He was removed at that point but already had enough run support to earn his seventh win of the season. Odorizzi needed just 84 pitches in this outing, throwing 67 percent for strikes in what was his second straight quality start. He'll take a 4.35 ERA into his scheduled appearance next week against this same Detroit club.
