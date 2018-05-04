Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Doesn't factor into decision against White Sox
Odorizzi got a no-decision in the Twins' 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Thursday, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings, logging a season-high eight strikeouts and walking two.
Coming off a strong start in a win against the Reds, Odorizzi came out of this one with a solid final stat line as a couple of errors by his defense meant that two of the five runs he gave up were unearned. He's now got a 4.10 ERA and a 1.39 ERA through 37.1 innings and while he's probably not going to post world-beating ratios, he's been getting just enough strikeouts and limiting enough damage to stay in the conversation as a streaming option - although he probably shouldn't be considered much more than that. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Cardinals next Tuesday.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Evens record with win over Reds•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows five runs in loss to Yanks•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grinds through six innings•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Pirates•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...
-
H2H top-200 trade chart
Our Scott White gives his top-200 for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Podcast: Underrated outfielders
We’re reacting to Mike Soroka’s MLB debut, bullpen changes and impressive performances from...