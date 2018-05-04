Odorizzi got a no-decision in the Twins' 6-5 loss to the White Sox on Thursday, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits over 5.1 innings, logging a season-high eight strikeouts and walking two.

Coming off a strong start in a win against the Reds, Odorizzi came out of this one with a solid final stat line as a couple of errors by his defense meant that two of the five runs he gave up were unearned. He's now got a 4.10 ERA and a 1.39 ERA through 37.1 innings and while he's probably not going to post world-beating ratios, he's been getting just enough strikeouts and limiting enough damage to stay in the conversation as a streaming option - although he probably shouldn't be considered much more than that. He'll take the mound next in a road matchup against the Cardinals next Tuesday.