Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Earns third win
Odorizzi (3-2) struck out three, and allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks across five innings to earn the win against the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Odorizzi's only blemish on the afternoon was a first-inning home run given up to Jose Martinez. The 28-year-old now has a 3.83 ERA and 1.32 WHIP with 38 stikeouts and 20 walks over 42.1 innings this season, and is next slated to start Monday against the Mariners.
