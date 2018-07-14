Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-8 win over the Rays after getting tagged with six runs (five earned) on eight hits and a walk over 4.1 innings while striking out three.

Things didn't go well for the right-hander in his first career start against his former club, but the Twins' offense was able to keep Odorizzi from taking his seventh loss of the year. He'll carry a 4.54 ERA into the All-Star break.