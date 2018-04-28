Odorizzi (2-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday.

The lone blemish came on a hanging first-pitch breaking ball, which Scott Schebler deposited in the right-field seats. Otherwise Odorizzi was strong, inducing 11 swinging strikes and a slew of weak popups on 91 pitches. He's a heavy flyball pitcher and more flyballs will leave the yard against better lineups -- the Yankees and Indians combined for five homers in 9.2 innings against Odorizzi his last two times out -- but the 28-year-old has appeal as a streamer in certain matchups. Next up: the White Sox in Chicago next week.