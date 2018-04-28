Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Evens record with win over Reds
Odorizzi (2-2) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings in a win over the Reds on Saturday.
The lone blemish came on a hanging first-pitch breaking ball, which Scott Schebler deposited in the right-field seats. Otherwise Odorizzi was strong, inducing 11 swinging strikes and a slew of weak popups on 91 pitches. He's a heavy flyball pitcher and more flyballs will leave the yard against better lineups -- the Yankees and Indians combined for five homers in 9.2 innings against Odorizzi his last two times out -- but the 28-year-old has appeal as a streamer in certain matchups. Next up: the White Sox in Chicago next week.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows five runs in loss to Yanks•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows three home runs in loss•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Will start Tuesday in Puerto Rico•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grinds through six innings•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Takes no-decision against Pirates•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong in debut•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...