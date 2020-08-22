Odorizzi left Friday's game in the 4th inning after getting hit by a batted ball in the chest, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Odorizzi gave up five runs on seven hits with one strikeout over three innings before departing. He was able to walk off on his own power but was noticeably wincing in pain.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Short second outing•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Start pushed back•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Three innings in season debut•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Limited workload expected Saturday•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Officially activated by Twins•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Starting Saturday in KC•