Odorizzi left Tuesday's game against the Tigers with an apparent injury, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

He went out for the start of the seventh inning but something happened when he was warming up, because he then got a visit from the manager and head trainer and left with the trainer. Odorizzi gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven over six innings and left in line for the win. He was at 93 pitches so he might have been removed as a precaution.

