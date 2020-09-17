Odorizzi left Wednesday's start in the fourth inning due to an issue with his finger, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

It appeared to be a blister or finger nail issue that was bothering him and he was forced to leave in the middle of an at-bat. Odorizzi was pitching well by allowing just one run over 3.2 innings. It was his first start since returning from the IL after getting hit in the abdomen by a batted ball.