Odorizzi (5-2) picked up the win Friday, allowing only one hit over seven scoreless innings while striking out five in a 6-0 victory over the Tigers.

The right-hander was brutally efficient, throwing 66 of 95 pitches for strikes, and Detroit's only hit against him was a first-inning double by Christin Stewart. Odorizzi now has an active 20-inning shutout streak, giving him a sparkling 2.32 ERA, and he'll look to keep it going at home Wednesday against the Angels.