Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rangers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings while striking out five.

The right-hander threw 59 of 99 pitches for strikes before getting the hook one out shy of his eighth quality start of the season. Odorizzi will take a 3.50 ERA and 131:46 K:BB through 126 innings into his next outing Wednesday, at home against the White Sox.