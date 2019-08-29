Odorizzi (14-6) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out eight in an 8-2 victory over the White Sox.

It's only his second quality start of the second half, as Odorizzi has stumbled to a 4.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 49:19 K:BB through 48.1 innings over nine start since the All-Star break. The right-hander will try to stay on track in his next outing Monday in Detroit.