Odorizzi (7-2) fired 5.1 scoreless innings Sunday, yielding a hit and a walk while striking out nine and picking up the win over the White Sox.

Odorizzi was dominant once again but his high pitch count prevented him from going very deep. He allowed a walk and a single in a 25-pitch third inning but got out undamaged. The 29-year-old lowered his ERA to a terrific 2.16 in 58.1 frames this season. Odorizzi will take on his former team in Tampa Bay on Saturday.