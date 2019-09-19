Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fans nine in loss
Odorizzi (14-7) took the loss Wednesday, giving up two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.2 innings while striking out nine as the Twins were downed 3-1 by the White Sox.
The right-hander fell one out shy of his eighth quality start of the season, but a rare lack of run support handed Odorizzi just his second loss in his last nine trips to the mound. He'll carry a 3.59 ERA and 171:52 K:BB through 153 innings into his next outing Tuesday in Detroit.
