Odorizzi (5-7) struck out nine and walked two in a win over the Pirates on Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits in 5.2 innings.

Odorizzi surrendered just one extra-base hit on the evening but needed 102 pitches (67 for strikes) to get through 5.2 innings. The right-hander struck out nine for the second time this year (his season high is 10) and is now sporting a 129:51 K:BB in 125.2 innings. Odorizzi carries a 4.44 ERA and 1.39 WHIP into his next start against the Tigers at home.