Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fans seven in no-decision
Odorizzi did not factor into the decision during Wednesday's win over the Rays, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over 5.1 innings.
Odorizzi had no problem finding the strike zone against his former club, but he did lose command earlier than expected in the sixth inning. A hard-hit groundout, a home run and a walk chased Odorizzi off the mound after throwing 91 pitches. Overall, two homers accounted for all three of his runs allowed. With 10 wins on the season, the 29-year-old remains tied for the AL lead with Justin Verlander and Lucas Giolito. Odorizzi will take a 2.73 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 94:27 K:BB into a Tuesday showdown with Oakland.
