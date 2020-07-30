Odorizzi (back) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi came out of the session pain-free and is tentatively scheduled to face live hitters early next week. A more concrete return date for the right-hander should hopefully come into focus following his live BP session next week.
