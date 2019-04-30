Odorizzi (3-2) tossed seven scoreless innings Monday, striking out seven batters while allowing four hits and a walk and earning the win over Houston.

Odorizzi was locked in all night against the visiting Astros, allowing just one hit and a walk after the second inning. He needed just 86 pitches on the night, the fewest he's thrown during his three-start winning streak. He'll carry a 3.34 ERA into Saturday's tilt against the Yankees.