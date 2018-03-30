Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong in debut
Odorizzi allowed two hits and two walks across six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Orioles on Thursday. He struck out seven batters.
It was an impressive debut for Odorizzi, though he was ultimately stuck with a no-decision as Dylan Bundy dealt seven scoreless for the Orioles. The 28-year-old was able to keep the contact light, allowing just two singles, which is encouraging given his home run issues from 2017 (he conceded at least one home run in 17 of his first 18 starts). Odorizzi's tenure with the Twins is off to a solid start, and he'll look to keep things up when he toes the rubber in his next start, which is scheduled for Wednesday against the Pirates.
