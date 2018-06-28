Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Fires six strong innings
Odorizzi threw six shutout innings Thursday, allowing just three hits and three walks in a 2-1 win over the White Sox. He struck out eight batters in the no-decision.
After not making it out of the second inning in his last outing, this was a much-needed turnaround for Odorizzi. Minnesota couldn't get the bats going, providing just one run before heading to extras. The 28-year-old right-hander lowered his season ERA to 4.62 in 85.2 innings with 88 strikeouts and 39 walks. He'll take the mound next Tuesday in Milwaukee.
