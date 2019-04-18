Odorizzi (1-2) gave up one run on six hits with one walk while striking out six through 5.2 innings in a win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

A more efficient outing may have given Odorizzi the quality start, but he turned in a fine performance nonetheless only allowing one run in a win against the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old forced 14 swinging-strikes with 11 coming on his fastball. The right-hander has a 1-2 record and 4.76 ERA through four starts this season. Odorizzi will get his next start Monday at Houston.