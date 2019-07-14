Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Grabs 11th win
Odorizzi (11-4) earned the victory Saturday in Cleveland after giving up one run on three hits over 5.1 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
Odorizzi looked solid in his return from the injured list after dealing with a blister, but he was unable to complete the sixth inning after hitting a batter and issuing a walk. The 29-year-old had a 7.85 ERA in his previous four starts before landing on the IL, so it was good to see a return to form after some brief time off. Odorizzi lines up to take the mound next weekend against the Athletics.
