Odorizzi (1-0) allowed one earned run on five hits while walking five and striking out four across six innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Astros.

Odorizzi allowed 10 baserunners but managed to dance out of danger and surrender only earned run. After allowing two extra-base hits over 4.1 innings in his last start against the Pirates, he managed to keep the Astros from recording any Tuesday. While his season opening start remains his most impressive, allowing only one earned run to the dangerous Astros lineup has to be considered encouraging.