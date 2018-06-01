Odorizzi was roughed up in a no-decision Thursday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits, striking out three and walking two as the Twins eventually fell 9-8 to the Indians.

Odorizzi had been on a nice run coming into this contest with just five earned runs allowed in his 27.1 innings in May, but he wasn't able to contain Cleveland's offense from the get-go, as the Indians were able to get to him for three-first inning runs, and eventually chase him after eight runs and 92 pitches. The rough outing bumped his ERA up from 3.34 to 4.29 over 63 innings, which looks more like the 4.14 mark he posted last season in 143.1 innings as a member of the Rays. He'll look to bounce back the next time he takes the mound in a start against a weak-hitting White Sox team Wednesday.