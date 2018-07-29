Odorizzi (4-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five as the Twins were routed 10-4 by the Red Sox.

The right-hander was actually staked to an early 4-1 lead before Boston's offense got to work. Odorizzi threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes but gave up plenty of hard contact, including J.D. Martinez's major-league leading 32nd homer. Odorizzi will carry a 4.58 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Royals.