Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Hit hard by Red Sox
Odorizzi (4-7) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings while striking out five as the Twins were routed 10-4 by the Red Sox.
The right-hander was actually staked to an early 4-1 lead before Boston's offense got to work. Odorizzi threw 65 of 101 pitches for strikes but gave up plenty of hard contact, including J.D. Martinez's major-league leading 32nd homer. Odorizzi will carry a 4.58 ERA into his next start Friday at home against the Royals.
