Odorizzi (11-5) was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday after surrendering nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings.

Odorizzi gave up a season-high nine runs after struggling with control. In all, the right-hander gave up The right-hander threw a first-pitch strike on just half of the 24 batters he faced. Didi Gregorius proved to be Odorizzi's nemesis after swatting an RBI double in the second inning and a two-run triple in the fourth. Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres also gave Odorizzi trouble with solo home runs in the third. It was the 29-year-old's first time in his last six starts that he failed to complete six innings. Odorizzi now owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 108:36 K:BB and will look to bounce back at Miami on Tuesday.