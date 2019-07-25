Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Implodes in loss
Odorizzi (11-5) was charged with the loss against the Yankees on Wednesday after surrendering nine runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings.
Odorizzi gave up a season-high nine runs after struggling with control. In all, the right-hander gave up The right-hander threw a first-pitch strike on just half of the 24 batters he faced. Didi Gregorius proved to be Odorizzi's nemesis after swatting an RBI double in the second inning and a two-run triple in the fourth. Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres also gave Odorizzi trouble with solo home runs in the third. It was the 29-year-old's first time in his last six starts that he failed to complete six innings. Odorizzi now owns a 3.84 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 108:36 K:BB and will look to bounce back at Miami on Tuesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start