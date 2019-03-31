Odorizzi gave up one run on one hit and two walks over six innings during Saturday's loss the Indians. He recorded 11 strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Odorizzi's lone mistake came during the fourth inning as Hanley Ramirez connected for a solo home run. The 29-year-old right-hander illustrated how insignificant poor spring results can be as he looked as sharp as ever in his season debut. Odorizzi currently lines up to start at Philadelphia in Friday's series opener.