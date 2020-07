Odorizzi did not give up a run during a 79-pitch start in Tuesday's scrimmage, giving up five hits with five strikeouts, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Odorizzi and Minnesota's starting pitchers drew rave reviews for their conditioning during the shut down of baseball, and he appears ready to go for Opening Day of the 60-game season. Odorizzi is coming off the best season of his career with 15 wins, a 3.51 ERA and career-best 27.1 percent strikeout rate.