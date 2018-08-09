Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Cleveland, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings without striking out a batter.

The right-hander was actually on the hook for his eighth loss of the season before Miguel Sano took Cody Allen deep to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the ninth, setting the stage for a walkoff blast by Francisco Lindor. Odorizzi will carry a 4.50 ERA into his next start Tuesday at home against the Pirates.