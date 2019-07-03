Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Lands on IL with blister
The Twins placed Odorizzi on the 10-day injured list after he sustained a right middle finger blister during his start in Tuesday's 8-6 loss to the Athletics, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.
Odorizzi failed to deliver a quality start for the fourth straight outing Tuesday, ceding six runs (five earned) on four hits and three walks over three innings while striking out two. While Park notes that Odorizzi could pitch through the blister if needed, the Twins wanted to get ahead of the matter and give him extra time to heal up ahead of the second half. Odorizzi thus appears to be in line for a minimums stay on the IL or close to it, though the injury will prevent him from starting Sunday's game against Texas and appearing in his first All-Star Game next week. Zack Littell was called up from Triple-A Rochester in a corresponding move to provide the bullpen with an extra arm, but the Twins haven't announced a replacement in the rotation for Odorizzi.
