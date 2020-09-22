Odorizzi (finger) has progressed well in his recovery and will likely be available for the postseason, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Odorizzi landed on the injured list Friday with a right middle finger blister, but manager Rocco Baldelli sounded optimistic about his availability for the postseason. "He's healed well. His finger looks good. He's played catch. It's all gone fine," Baldelli said. The Twins are taking steps to avoid a setback in his recovery, but he'll likely be available for the team's wild card series.