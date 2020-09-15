Odorizzi (abdomen) is expected to return from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Out since Aug. 21 after taking a line drive off the chest in a start versus the Royals, Odorizzi looks ready to go after completing two simulated outings at the Twins' alternate training site in St. Paul. Considering he tossed 81 pitches in his most recent sim game, Odorizzi looks to be relatively built up for a starter's workload as he prepares for a return. Odorizzi has been limited to just three starts for Minnesota this season, as he opened the abbreviated campaign on the IL due to a strained intercostal muscle.