Odorizzi won't throw more than 70 or 75 pitches in his season debut against the Royals, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Back issues popped up for Odorizzi in the middle of camp and delayed his season debut. He threw just over 50 pitches in his most recent live batting practice session, so he won't come close to a full starter's workload Saturday, but there's a chance he pitches deep enough to earn a win if he's efficient and effective.