Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Lit up by Indians
Odorizzi was lit up in a no-decision on Thursday, giving up eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits, striking out three and walking two as the Twins eventually fell 9-8 to the Indians.
Odorizzi had been on a nice run coming into this contest with just five earned runs allowed in his 27.1 innings in May, but he wasn't able to contain Cleveland's offense from the get-go in this one, as the Indians were able to get to him for three-first inning runs, and eventually chase him after eight runs and 92 pitches. The rough outing bumped his ERA up from 3.34 to 4.29 over 63 innings, which looks more like the 4.14 mark he posted last season in 143.1 innings as a member of the Rays. He'll look to bounce back the next time he takes the mound in a start against a weak-hitting White Sox team next Wednesday.
More News
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strikes out 10•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Earns third win•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Doesn't factor into decision against White Sox•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Evens record with win over Reds•
-
Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Allows five runs in loss to Yanks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitting Category Fixes
Struggling to dig yourself out of an early season hole in a category? Heath Cummings has a...
-
Waivers: A SP for every league
There are plenty of pitchers worth adding on the wire, and Chris Towers gives you the latest...
-
10 eye-opening prospect performances
Chris Towers dives into the minor-league leaders to find what Fantasy players need to know...
-
Waivers: Snag Duffy, Nimmo
We've talked a lot about Brandon Nimmo and Danny Duffy the past week, but this may be your...
-
Podcast: Need some pitching?
Do you have Bieber fever or need some saves? Check out this episode of the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Still waiting on six breakouts?
Heath Cummings looks at the breakouts from the beginning of the year who still haven't done...