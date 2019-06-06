Twins' Jake Odorizzi: Next start coming Sunday
Odorizzi is scheduled to start Sunday against the Tigers, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It remains to be seen who will start for the Twins on Friday, but Kyle Gibson and Jake Odorizzi will finish out the series for Minnesota. Odorizzi last took the mound Sunday against the Rays, so he will be pitching on six days of rest when he gets the ball for Sunday's series finale in Detroit. Over his last five starts, the righty is 4-0 with a shiny 0.94 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 32:6 K:BB in 28.2 frames.
