Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-3 loss to the A's, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings while striking out three.

The right-hander exited the game after 88 pitches (56 strikes) with the score tied 3-3, the fifth straight start in which he's failed to complete six innings. Odorizzi is unsurprisingly 1-2 with a 6.35 ERA over that stretch, but he could have trouble turning things around in his next outing Wednesday, when he faces the Yankees at Target Field.