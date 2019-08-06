Odorizzi didn't factor into the decision against the Braves on Monday, giving up one earned run on five hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking three as the Twins won 5-3.

He didn't get the win, but it was a second straight solid outing for Odorizzi after he endured a nine-run blowup against the Yankees on July 24. He's cooled down since his lights-out start to the season, but the 29-year-old's numbers still look solid overall through 22 starts, as he's sporting a 3.61 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and a 120:40 K:BB across 114.2 innings.