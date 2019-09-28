Play

Odorizzi is no longer scheduled to start Sunday's game against the Royals.

He had been listed as the starter for the season finale earlier in the week, but the Twins will opt to rest their No. 2 starter in favor of giving Martin Perez the ball Sunday. Odorizzi dealt with a tight left hamstring in his last start, but it was a minor issue. He is expected to start Game 2 of the ALDS on Oct. 5.

