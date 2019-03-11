Odorizzi gave up five runs on two home runs while retiring just two batters in Sunday's spring training loss to Toronto. Odorizzi said he was focusing on using his curve ball and wasn't bothered by the results, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "I didn't throw many fastballs, but that was by design. I'm not going to go to my good stuff when I want to work on the other stuff that's not as good," he said.

This is an example of when spring training results may not indicate much with a veteran who is assured of a spot in the rotation. Odorizzi looks fully healthy and set to begin the season in the rotation. The larger issue for Odorizzi this spring is that his inability to pitch deep into games last season makes him a candidate for the Twins to use as an opener during his starts.