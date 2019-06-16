Odorizzi (10-2) earned the victory Saturday against the Royals by surrendering four runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

Odorizzi gave up more than three runs for only the second time this season, but the Minnesota offense rallied to provide him with his third straight win. The 29-year-old has a 2.24 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB in 14 starts this season, and he lines up to pitch again versus the Royals on Thursday.