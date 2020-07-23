Odorizzi (back) will begin the season on the injured list, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old was lifted from his scheduled start in Sunday's intrasquad game due to mild back soreness, and he'll end up missing at least the first turn through the rotation. Odorizzi isn't expected to require a significant stay on the injured list and could join the rotation during the latter half of next week. The Twins have a scheduled off day Monday, so the team wouldn't require an additional starter if he can return next week.