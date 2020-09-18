Odorizzi was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday with a right middle finger blister, retroactive to Sept. 17, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

The 30-year-old returned from an abdominal issue Wednesday but left that start during the fourth inning due to the blister. Odorizzi will be eligible to return from the injured list for the regular-season finale Sept. 27, though it's unclear if he'll require additional time to recover. The Twins have scheduled off days Monday and Thursday and won't require a fifth starter in his absence before the playoffs.